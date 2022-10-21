President Olson Hosts KQAL Radio Show with Guest Tim Hatfield

Winona State University President Scott Olson will host his own radio show from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on KQAL 89.5 FM. To listen online visit kqal.org.

Each semester, Olson hosts his official program, “Working on a Dream.” This semester, the theme of the program will be The Beatles. Tim Hatfield, Professor and Chair Emeritus of WSU’s Counselor Education Department and life-long lover of The Beatles, will join Olson as guest DJ.