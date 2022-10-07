Winona State Lyceum Series to Host Bill Nye

The Winona State University Lyceum Series will host “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World” with Bill Nye at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the McCown Gymnasium.

Perhaps best known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye is a scientist, engineer, comedian, and inventor. His stated goal is to help foster a scientifically literate society and to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work.

Nye is also an author and frequent speaker on topics of global importance including climate change, evolution, population, space exploration, and STEM education. His first book for a general audience, “Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation,” is a New York Times best-seller. He is also the author of seven children’s books, including his recent best-selling fiction series, Jack and the Geniuses.

Nye graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Cornell University, where he was also a visiting professor from 2001-2005. In 2010, Nye joined the ranks of his astronomy professor Carl Sagan when he was elected the American Humanist Association’s “Humanist of the Year.”

Through his work, Nye hopes to inspire people everywhere to change the world.