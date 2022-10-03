Apply to Winona State for Free in October

This October, Winona State University will offer free applications to all prospective students and transfer students.

Free Application Month is part of a statewide effort to provide students with the preparation, opportunity, and support needed to apply and enroll in college, said Tania Schmidt, Winona State’s new Director of Undergraduate Admissions.

“This makes October the perfect time to visit Winona State. Come see all that our university has to offer you and apply for admission – for free,” said Schmidt.

Along with waiving the $20 application fee in October, Winona State will host several exciting events for prospective students to learn more about academic programs, scholarships, and all the benefits and amenities of Warrior Life. Visit our Featured Events site to sign up: https://admissions.winona.edu/visit/featured-events/.

Looking for a more flexible opportunity to see what Winona State has to offer? Whistle Stop Campus Tours leave the Admissions Office every 30 minutes on Oct. 20 and 21. Choose a time that works for you and come visit our beautiful campus, learn about campus life, and tour our housing options.

To learn more and apply free this month, visit https://admissions.winona.edu.