WSU Presents Cabaret

The Department of Theatre Dance at Winona State University (WSU) will present “Cabaret,” the critically acclaimed musical, a book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood. Music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The performance will be at the Dorothy B. Magnus Theater in the WSU Performing Arts Center. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 13, through Sunday, Apr. 16.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.” Come spend an evening at the “Cabaret!”

“Cabaret” is directed by Heather Williams-Williams.

Tickets will go on sale on April 1st. Ticket prices for students will be 6$ and 15$ for the general public. Tickets are available at https://wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com/ and there will be advance sales only, tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, contact Heather Williams-Williams at hwilliamswillia@winona.edu

The Department of Theatre & Dance at WSU is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST).

The cast list includes Louisa Schirmacher from Fridley, MN; Kennedi Kjellberg from Somerset, WI; Alia Melloch from Glendale, WI; Eli Anderson from Cottage Grove, MN; Sanorah Goldoff from Sun Prairie, WI; Thomas Lechnir from La Crescent, WI; Riker Weiler from Hopkins, MN; Jay Dugan from Saint Paul, MN; Nick Tentis from Rosemount, MN; Amelie Pflamminger from Amberg, Germany; Hannah Beumer from Rosemount, MN; Blake Wolff from Lakeville, MN; Tristen Weldon from Rogers, Arkansas; Kaitlin Johnson from Burnsville, MN; Oluwadamilara De-Souza from Shakopee, MN; Spencer Olson from Winona, MN; Jenika Moen from Bagley, MN; Claudia Johnson from White Bear Lake, MN; Caden Pichotta from Mounds View, MN; Berit Hinderaker from Hastings, MN; Alex Mostek from Blaine, MN; Alix Petrik from North Branch, MN; Jensen Drake from Fargo, ND; Darien Odette from Rochester, MN;

The crew list includes Nathan Gentner from Plymouth, MN; Megan Johnson from Stacy, MN; Heidi Lietha from Zimmerman, MN; Kendall Roland from Baraboo, WI; Mae Mironer from Edina, MN; Molly Fischer from Litchfield, MN; N Sawdey from Cannon Falls, MN, Tasha Kemna from Saint Paul, MN; Mawatta Dukuly from Blaine, MN; Joseph Ahles from Hopkins, MN; Magan Hinderaker from Hastings, MN; Nicholas Kendall from Minneapolis, MN; Miranda Bondeson from Rosemount, MN; Abigail Allen from New Ulm, MN;