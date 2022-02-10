WSU Lyceum Series Presents “A Conversation with SNL’s Michael Che”

Che has co-anchored Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live for seven seasons and is one of SNL’s head writers. He is known for his satirical style of comedy, and his award-winning writing and comedy have been showcased in many other television appearances, including on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart and as the co-host of the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Che also released his original sketch comedy show, “That Damn Michael Che,” last year on HBO Max.

“A Conversation with SNL’s Michael Che” will be moderated by WSU President Scott R. Olson and will cover a range of topics.