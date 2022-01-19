WSU Mourns the Passing of Kaylie Meyer

The Winona State University community mourns the loss of student Kaylie Meyer.

Meyer, 21, was from Rochester, Minn., and was a junior studying Social Work.

Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life at Winona State, said there is no safety concern for the campus community and asked students and employees to keep Meyer’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Counseling and support services are being made available to the campus community.