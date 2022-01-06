WSU Staff Warms Hearts & Bellies with Homemade Soup

Winter is a time for giving.

Whether it’s knitting a sweater, baking cookies, or sending a letter, everyone has something they can give.

For Tania Schmidt, that something is the gift of homemade soup.

What once began eight years ago as a small gesture for those coming to college after high school, Schmidt—Winona State University’s Senior Associate Registrar—wanted to brew her idea into something more.

Since then, Schmidt takes note when she notices a student who might need some help.

Then she offers to make them soup.