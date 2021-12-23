Giving Holiday Cheer to Assisted Living Residents

The holidays can be difficult for those who aren’t able to be with family — and the pandemic certainly has added to the hardships.

Sometimes, a little note of kindness can bring a moment of joy. That’s why students from Winona State University — and community members — gathered together safely to make holiday cards for residents at Sauer Health Care and Benedictine Living Community this year.

“You never know what makes someone’s day,” said student Jessi Norblom ’23.