WSU AdFed Hosts Picture This Photo Contest

The Winona State University Advertising Federation (AdFed) student club will host its first ever photography contest, “Picture This,” this coming January.

WSU’s Mass Communication and Art and Design departments have a long history of teaching photography classes and have partnered up to create this contest as well as a new photography program debuting fall 2022.

Students are encouraged to practice their skills, update their portfolios and win prizes – including a GoPro Hero 10, Polaroid Now, Instamax Camera, and smartphone gimbal and lens.

High School students, WSU Students, and students from Minnesota State’s Technical and Community Colleges are encouraged to enter the

“Picture This” Photo Contest.

Submissions will be accepted Jan. 1, 2022, through Feb. 1, 2022, with winners announced Feb. 25, 2022.

Heidi Lietha, WSU AdFed President, has been working on the event since September is happy to share, “We put in months of work for this contest. I am ready for it to go live! I think students are going to have lots of fun and I am excited to see the work that gets submitted.”

Submission information and rules are accessible online at https://pollunit.com/en/polls/picturethisphotocontest_wsu

Contact WSU AdFed at adfed@winona.edu with any questions.