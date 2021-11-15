Winona State University Miller Brothers School of Engineering Open House

Winona State University’s Miller Brothers School of Engineering is hosting an Engineering Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1pm for future WSU students interested in pursuing a career in the field.  

The event will highlight both the university’s Composite Materials Engineering and General Engineering programs, including opportunities to connect with faculty and current students, as well as see demonstrations and tour the facilities. 

Winona State is the only university in the country that offers an ABET-accredited four-year degree in the specialty area of Composite Materials Engineering, and the General Engineering program, with options in Electronics or Statistics, is setting pace to be one of the Midwest’s best general engineering programs.  

Engineering Students at WSU receive a high-quality education by engaging in many hands-on opportunities in our classrooms and lab spaces with millions of dollars worth of state-of-the-art equipment.  

Schedule of Events

  • 1:00 – 1:30 pm: Check-In in the Science Laboratory Center Atrium 
  • 1:30 pm: Welcome & Student Spotlight 
  • 1:45 pm: Composite Materials Engineering Overview 
  • 2:00 pm: General Engineering Overview 
  • 2:10 pm: Current Student Panel 
  • 2:30 pm: Tour of Facilities and Demonstrations

The Admissions Office will also offer guided tours of the campus and residence halls at 9:00 am and 11:00 am, in Maxwell Hall 106. 

Visit the WSU Admissions’ Special Visit Page for more information and to RSVP for the event. 

 

Roberta Kennedy

Roberta is a Public Relations Major with an Advertising Minor. She is from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota and her interests include listening to music, hanging out with friends and writing.

