President Olson DJs for KQAL

Winona State University President Scott Olson will be a guest DJ for KQAL 89.5 FM on Wednesday, October 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. To listen online visit www.kqal.org

Olson joins the KQAL team each semester to host his official program, “Working on a Dream.” This is his 18th show. Olson was appointed the 15th president of Winona State in May 2012. He is an Emmy Award Winner and has a background in communication studies. To listen to previous KQAL programs with President Olson, visit his Insights blog (https://news.winona.edu/insights/).

KQAL is the only full service, independent radio station in Winona and has been serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the Mass Communication Department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteers. It has a dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with quality educational and entertaining programming.