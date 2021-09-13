WSU Music Professor Awarded American Prize in Conducting

Melanie Brooks, Director of Bands at Winona State University, was recently awarded The American Prize in Conducting in the professional band/wind ensemble division for 2021. Brooks was selected from applicants across the United States.

“My first feeling was that of surprise, and then of elation,” said Brooks. “The American Prize is a nation-wide competition for performing artists that has been gaining more and more recognition over the past decade. It’s an honor to be recognized in this way!”

, who joined the faculty at WSU in 2018, received her master’s degree in Wind Conducting and her Doctor of Musical Arts from Arizona State University, and her Bachelor of Arts from Saint Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.