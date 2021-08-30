Warrior Game Day Experience Starts Sept. 2

The Warrior Game Day Experience is here! The 2021 football season starts Thursday 5-7 p.m. and continues through November 13. The event is free for the community with plenty to do ranging from giveaways to food trucks to live music. 

All members of the WSU and surrounding communities are invited to be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before each WSU home football game. This family-friendly event will include games and activities for children, picnic areas, and opportunities to interact with WSU student clubs and local Winona business partners. 

Game Day Experience will take place on Johnson Street just North of Mark streets prior to each home football game during the 2021 season. Don’t miss the Warrior Walk, featuring the WSU football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team an hour and five minutes before the start of the game.  

On Sept. 2 only, there will be a special arrival from the Land O’Lakes Title IX Tour bus, courtesy of Fastenal. The bus was made to honor of the 50th anniversary of the landmark federal legislation and the impact on women’s sports. 

A reminder that Mark Street between Huff and Main streets will be closed to through traffic during Game Day Experience, and drivers can anticipate increased traffic flow on both Main and Huff. 

Mark your calendar for the 2021 Warrior Game Day Experience! 

September 2 | 5 – 7 p.m. 

Minnesota Title IX Tour Bus 

WSU vs. Concordia University, St. Paul – 7 p.m. Kickoff 

Fans Wear Purple 

September 18 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Family Weekend 

WSU vs. University of Minnesota Duluth- 1 p.m. Kickoff 

Fans Wear Black 

October 9 | Home Sweet Home (Homecoming) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

WSU vs. Southwest Minnesota State University- 2 p.m. Kickoff 

Fans Wear Purple 

October 16 | 11 a.m. -1 p.m  (Battle for the Sledge) 

WSU vs. St. Cloud State- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff 

Fans Wear White 

November 6 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

WSU vs. Upper Iowa University- 1 p.m. Kickoff 

Fans Wear Camo or Red/White/Blue  

November 13 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  

WSU vs. Minnesota State University – Mankato – 1 p.m. Kickoff 

Fans wear Purple for Coach Sawyer’s last Home Game 

The Warrior Game Day Experience is sponsored by the Winona State University Foundation. 

 

For more information or to get your business involved, call Tracy Hale at 507-457-2846. 

 

