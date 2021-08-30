Warrior Game Day Experience Starts Sept. 2

The Warrior Game Day Experience is here! The 2021 football season starts Thursday 5-7 p.m. and continues through November 13. The event is free for the community with plenty to do ranging from giveaways to food trucks to live music.

All members of the WSU and surrounding communities are invited to be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before each WSU home football game. This family-friendly event will include games and activities for children, picnic areas, and opportunities to interact with WSU student clubs and local Winona business partners.

Game Day Experience will take place on Johnson Street just North of Mark streets prior to each home football game during the 2021 season. Don’t miss the Warrior Walk, featuring the WSU football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team an hour and five minutes before the start of the game.