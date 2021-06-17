Premiere Digital Art Conference & Exhibit at WSU

Next week the Winona community will get the opportunity to explore art from renowned and up-and-coming digital artists from around the world.

That’s because Winona State University is hosting this year’s International Digital Media and Arts Association’s conference and exhibition — the latter of which will feature everything from videos, interactive virtual reality, and still-media, to sculptures, photos, paintings, and even rugs that were made using some form of digital tools. Both the IDMAA conference and free exhibition will be from June 24 to 27 at WSU. Attendees who are not vaccinated or are with children under 12 are strongly encouraged to continue precautions.

The conference, with a theme of “Broken Media,” includes 11 sessions of in-person and virtual talks, panels, and Q&A’s focusing on digital art and are all within the Science Laboratory Center at WSU or through Zoom.

It will also feature internationally renowned artist and author Mark Amerika as a keynote speaker. Amerika has had his art exhibited at the Whitney Biennial, the Denver Art Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, and many others.