Supporting Small Businesses through the Pandemic

The pandemic has led to unique challenges for businesses – whether it’s in flexibility, resiliency, or in support for employees – and WSU has been along for the ride. From helping 30 businesses foster resiliency during the shock of the pandemic, to helping downtown Lanesboro businesses develop specific marketing plans during unstable times, the customized trainings have given businesses the support they’ve needed to keep going. With an April 20 deadline to sign up, the department will be hosting an eight-hour Mental Health First Aid Training through zoom. With the training starting April 26, the certification is a way to help businesses be responsive to mental health needs – especially after employees have gone through a year of immense stress from the pandemic.

“The stresses businesses have endured during the pandemic have been exponentially greater than I have ever experienced” WSU Business Outreach Coordinator Julie Kiehne said, who has developed business support programs for more than 20 years.

When COVID-19 first hit the Winona and Southeast Minnesota area, business owners were in shock.

“It was very heavy,” Kiehne said. “Business support in the early phase of the pandemic involved a lot of listening.”

Owners were feeling depleted – of both supplies and human resources – and were at times at a loss of what steps to take. During that time, Kiehne created low cost or free training while partnering with two year institutions that could help businesses take a step forward.