Weber Appointed Interim Director of Admissions

Winona State University announces the appointment of Kendra Weber as Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions, effective January 20.
As interim director, Weber will provide leadership to the University in the areas of student recruitment and engagement strategies that will increase enrollment for both the Winona and Rochester campuses. She will work with the Admissions team to provide information to prospective first year and transfer students, high school and community counselors, parents of prospective students, as well as faculty and staff, and to engage with geographically diverse populations in Minnesota and contiguous states.
Weber has served as Director of Student and Community Engagement at WSU since 2014, and holds additional experience in student life, including previous service as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of Minnesota Rochester.
Weber holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications-Public Relations from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in Counseling & Student Personnel from Oklahoma State University.
About Winona State University
Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with over 7,600 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.
Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 17 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 25 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.
Emily Vander Laan
Latest posts by Emily Vander Laan (see all)
- Weber Appointed Interim Director of Admissions - January 7, 2021
- Bridges Health Awarded $25,000 Innovation Funding - December 21, 2020
- WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students - December 7, 2020
Recent Comments