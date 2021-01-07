Weber Appointed Interim Director of Admissions

Winona State University announces the appointment of Kendra Weber as Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions, effective January 20.

As interim director, Weber will provide leadership to the University in the areas of student recruitment and engagement strategies that will increase enrollment for both the Winona and Rochester campuses. She will work with the Admissions team to provide information to prospective first year and transfer students, high school and community counselors, parents of prospective students, as well as faculty and staff, and to engage with geographically diverse populations in Minnesota and contiguous states.

Weber has served as Director of Student and Community Engagement at WSU since 2014, and holds additional experience in student life, including previous service as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at University of Minnesota Rochester.

Weber holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications-Public Relations from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in Counseling & Student Personnel from Oklahoma State University.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with over 7,600 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.