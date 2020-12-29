Winona State Athletics Announces Home Contest Policies – Dec. 29, 2020

Winona State University Athletics is preparing to conduct its first on-campus NCAA athletic events in nine months, as the Warrior women’s basketball team is set to host the University of Minnesota Duluth on Jan. 2 and 3, with both contests tipping off at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the policies that will be in place for on-campus Winona State athletic events occurring in January and early February, which includes Warrior men’s and women’s basketball home contests, visit the Warrior Athletics news site.

Please know current protocol and restrictions that apply to intercollegiate athletic events at Winona State University are subject to change.