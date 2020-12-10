WSU Announces Director of Alumni Engagement

Winona State University announces the appointment of Tracy Hale as Director of Alumni Engagement.

As Director of the Office of Alumni Engagement, Hale will be responsible for connecting with 50,000 WSU alumni worldwide and establishing solid working relationships with them, as well as with others across the university and community. Hale will oversee the design, leadership, development and implementation of comprehensive alumni programs that align with WSU’s mission.

Hale started at WSU in 2010 and recently served as both Acting and Interim Directors of Alumni Engagement at the university. Prior to that, she served as Associate Director of Alumni Engagement, Senior Office Coordinator in Alumni Engagement, and worked in the College of Education. Her professional experience includes more than 20 years in leadership roles with various organizations.

Hale has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Winona State.

“I am extremely excited to continue my work in alumni engagement at WSU in the director role,” said Hale. “My passion for WSU runs deep, and sharing stories and the history of this institution with our alumni and alumnae is one of my favorite parts of my job. I hope to inspire others to live out the university’s mission through the work that we do, which includes some great new programs rolling out in 2021.”

For more information on Alumni Engagement at WSU, visit winona.edu/alumni.