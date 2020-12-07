WSU Hosts Virtual Fall Commencement Celebration Dec. 11

Winona State University will host a virtual celebration to honor more than 500 fall graduates on Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. The live watch party event will be viewable on WSU’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and commencement website.

Graduates, family, friends, and the Warrior community are invited to watch the celebration during the Facebook watch party to hear speeches by President Scott Olson and the Class of 2020 student speaker Tamra Schneider. Viewers will listen to music by the Winona State choir and band as well as view the premiere of a commemorative video made by and for the Winona State Class of 2020.

After the event, the virtual celebration video will be remain available for viewing on WSU’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and the commencement website. Also included on the commencement website will be a full listing of this fall’s graduates, including honors indications.

Additional opportunities to support and celebrate Class of 2020 graduates include a yearbook of “senior pictures” and quotes, a message board for family and friends to post their notes of congratulations, Facebook frames for students, families, and supporters, Instagram stickers and Snapchat filters.

In another effort to help graduates mark the occasion, the University sent celebration packages that included a mortarboard cap and tassel courtesy of the WSU Foundation, alumni pin, and diploma cover, among a variety of other items.

This fall marks the second virtual commencement celebration WSU has held while not being able to host an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19. The University’s spring celebration reached nearly 60,000 people across 29 countries.

WSU congratulates its graduating class of Fall 2020. It will forever be proud of the resilience, professionalism, and success of this year’s graduates, who have risen above the many challenges presented this year.

For more information and to join in the Fall 2020 celebration, visit WSU’s commencement website.