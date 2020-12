WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Winona State University congratulates its students who have been recognized as outstanding graduates in their program for the Fall 2020 class.

These outstanding seniors were nominated by their respective departments as academic, professional, and social leaders in their field. Upon graduation, they will be sent certificates of recognition signed by President Scott Olson as part of their ‘celebration box’ from Winona State University.

“Now, more than ever, Winona State University celebrates our graduates for their resilience, perseverance, and achievements as a community of learners,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Congratulations, Warriors; your courage and commitment ensure that you will make significant contributions to our world, wherever you go.”

A virtual celebration to honor all graduating students on their outstanding achievements is planned for Friday, December 11 at 6pm. For more information on the event, visit winona.edu/commencement.

Outstanding Student Program College

Madison D. Staff Accounting Business Emma J. Berlyn Business Administration Business Natalie Jo Ann Dicke Economics Business Cole J. Cohorts Finance Business Noemi Gomez Gonzalez Human Resources Management Business Rebekah MacKenzie Nagel Management Information Systems Business Sarah Kathryn Madsen Marketing Business

Mariah Ann Leach Special Education: Academic and Behavioral Strategist Education Shelby Ryan Sandstrom Business Education (Teaching) Education Natalie R. Benson Elementary Education: Early Childhood Emphasis Education Emily Helen Grenon Elementary Education: K-6 Education Education Cameron Rutlege Physical Education (Teaching) Education James William Mrozek Special Education: Developmental Disabilities Education

Samantha Song Danielson Art (Teaching Liberal Arts Samantha Song Danielson Art: Studio Art Liberal Arts Hannah Mae Angle Communication Studies: Leadership Liberal Arts Annette Louise Deyo English: Applied & Professional Writing Liberal Arts Kristen Marie Carrie English: Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching) Liberal Arts Rachel Roberta Hollcraft English: Literature & Language Liberal Arts Erin Rebecca Misar English: Teaching English as a Second Language Liberal Arts Jocelyn Fay Schley English: Writing Liberal Arts Brynn Artley Filn Studies Liberal Arts Patrick Daniel Kenedy Global Studies Liberal Arts Nathan Andrew Wheeler History Liberal Arts Sophia Manthei Craven Legal Studies Liberal Arts Christina Marie Boyle Mass Communication: Advertising Liberal Arts Zachary D. Hathcock Music Teaching: Instrumental Liberal Arts Sofiya Aleksandrovna Podberetskaya Political Science Liberal Arts Grace Stanley Psychology: Option A Liberal Arts Melissa Ann Paetzel Psychology: Option B Liberal Arts Matthew John Myszewski Social Science/History (Teaching) Liberal Arts Jessica Lynn Moe Sociology Liberal Arts Alyssa Mary Ruppert Sociology: Criminal Justice Corrections Liberal Arts Ross R. Peterson Sociology: Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Liberal Arts Lauren Frances Sperling Spanish Liberal Arts Emily Helen Grenon Spanish (Teaching) Liberal Arts

Laura Louise Ziegelmeyer Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Clinical Exercise Science Nursing & Health Sciences Julie Kathleen Lutzen Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Exercise Science Nursing & Health Sciences Rylee Petit Exercise and Rehabilitative Science: Movement Science Nursing & Health Sciences Chelsea J Lindstrom Healthcare Leadership & Administration: Health & Wellness Management Nursing & Health Sciences Alison Jean Nowak Health Promotion: School Health Nursing & Health Sciences Brittani Nicole McKane Healthcare Leadership and Administration Nursing & Health Sciences Craig Alan Schapekahm Nursing Nursing & Health Sciences Pratima Thapaliya Nursing RN-BSN Nursing & Health Sciences Jessalyn Pett Public Health: Community Health Nursing & Health Sciences Rachel Jessica Simon Social Work Nursing & Health Sciences Jordan Elizabeth Oxley Social Work (Rochester) Nursing & Health Sciences

Richard Raymond Diedrick Applied Computer Science Science & Engineering Andrew Paul Poss Applied Computer Science: Computer Information Systems (Rochester) Science & Engineering Rosalind Renae Hartsel Biology: Allied Health Science & Engineering Madison Eugene Champine Biology: Cell and Molecular Science & Engineering Madalyn Rose Hansen Biology: Environmental Science Science & Engineering Sadie R. Spaeth Biology: Life Science (Teaching) Science & Engineering Garvey M. John Computer Science Science & Engineering Christian James Laing Geoscience: Geology Science & Engineering Adam Joseph Funk Mathematics Science & Engineering Jordyn E. Kleman Mathematics: Secondary Teaching Science & Engineering Roberta Zlock Physics Science & Engineering Kaisey Leigh Skibba Statistics Science & Engineering

For more information on this fall’s outstanding students, contact Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.