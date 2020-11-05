WSU Appoints Vice President Jon D. Olson

Winona State University announces the appointment of Jon D. Olson to the position of Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the WSU Foundation.

“Mr. Olson brings with him 15 years of experience in higher education and a strong track record of reimagining and strengthening development programs,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “The most recent fiscal year represented WSU’s most successful fundraising year ever, thanks to our dedicated team in the University Advancement division, and I believe Mr. Olson’s leadership will build on this strength and bring Winona State to the next level.”

Jon Olson most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Development at Northern State University Foundation in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Other previous appointments include: Director of Development at Bemidji State University; Assistant Athletic Director at Upper Iowa University; Director of Development for Build Our Ballpark, Waterloo, Iowa; and Campaign Coordinator for the Cedar Valley United Way, Waterloo, Iowa.

Olson received his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn., and his Master of Sports Administration and Facility Management from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

Olson expressed his enthusiasm at joining the Winona State community of learners.

“As Vice President for University Advancement, one of my main roles is to make connections,” said Olson. “I look forward to working with our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, community members, legislators and friends of Winona State University to help connect the needs of the institution with available external resources, to develop partnerships with industry and benefactors, and to learn about your needs and how we can better serve you.”

The appointment will be effective Dec. 1, 2020. Olson will replace Andrea Northam, who has served as Interim Vice President for Advancement since August 2019.

About the WSU Foundation

The Winona State Foundation was chartered in 1963 as a non-profit corporation to support the advancement of Winona State University. The Foundation works to fund educational programs to help meet the changing needs of students, faculty, and staff, with special emphasis placed on scholarship awards to students. Throughout its history, the Foundation, its volunteers and its benefactors have remained committed to supporting academic excellence and helped thousands of students in the pursuit of higher education. Learn more about the WSU Foundation: https://www.winona.edu/foundation/.