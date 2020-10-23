Winona State University to Offer Digital Marketing Science (DMS) Certificate

Winona State University Adult and Continuing Education (WSU ACE) is delivering on its commitment to help area professionals compete and thrive in today’s increasingly connected and digital world. To help bridge the digital skills gap, WSU ACE is launching an online Digital Marketing Science (DMS) Certificate program in partnership with GreenFig, a market-driven education provider in applied business science.

This 10-week online certificate program delivers hands-on, real-world experiences to help recent college graduates and experienced professionals alike expand their expertise in the digital realm to meet in-demand skill requirements for career advancement. Industry experts will lead this course while facilitating interaction with colleagues from around the nation in a live format that allows for collaborative learning and professional networking. Learners will develop a playbook of fully executed projects and gain skills and expertise in the application of Google Analytics, Google Ads, and HubSpot.

“In our current economy, it is increasingly important that individuals distinguish themselves among their peers to build their resumes and advance their careers,” says Heather Dieterman, Assistant Director of Adult and Continuing Education at Winona State University. “This online Digital Marketing Science Certificate is one of many professional development offerings that Winona State has purposefully chosen for our non-credit course catalog to help the individuals who live and work in our region meet the workforce demands of today and tomorrow.”

Enrollment for the 10-week course at Winona State University is open now and classes will begin monthly on a rolling basis, starting November 2, 2020. For more information and to secure your registration, please visit: http://wsu.mn/ce-digital-marketing