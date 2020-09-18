WSU Response to MDH Release of Backlogged COVID-19 Cases

The Minnesota Department of Health today announced 100 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Winona County, many of which are from a backlog of testing.

“The vast majority of the numbers reported today are old cases and do not impact our current campus status or change our plans moving forward,” said WSU President Scott Olson. “We still plan to ease our two-week self-imposed campus quarantine with a slow, phased reopening of campus beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22.”

The backlogged cases reported today date back as far as June and are largely outside the infection period, according to Winona County. How many of those cases may have been connected to Winona State University is not known at this time. These new numbers did not come from the free community-testing event held this week, nor did they come from tests conducted by WSU Health Services.

“We will continue to monitor newly reported active cases, as well as the results from this week’s community testing event on campus,” Olson continued. “We will also continue to test, trace, and be transparent with our community while remaining vigilant in our Count on Me efforts to mask up, back up, wash up, check up, and check in.”

Visit WSU’s COVID-19 website for up-to-date information on the university’s response.