Preliminary WSU COVID-19 Reporting

Winona State University is working with Winona County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health to analyze reports and provide an accurate and reliable reference point for the health and safety of the WSU community.

At this time, we are able to share with you preliminary WSU COVID-19 reporting compiled since we began monitoring our campus community using the Daily Self-Assessment on Aug. 10.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, WSU Health and Wellness Services has received reports of 20 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 within the WSU community.

Please note:

Not all individuals testing positive have been physically present on the WSU campuses in Winona or Rochester.

These numbers are preliminary and are subject to change.

Winona State University has a quarantine and isolation protocol in place. We are closely tracking all reports and are working with those who may have been in contact with individuals reporting positive cases.

As we continue to conduct contact tracing, remember to answer calls from private, unknown or blocked numbers to help facilitate this process. A contact tracer will only notify you of potential exposure and offer guidance on quarantining and testing. A contact tracer will never ask you for a social security number or financial information.

Please continue to abide by campus public health guidance to help mitigate the risks of spreading COVID-19.

Wear a mask;

Follow physical distancing guidelines;

Complete the Daily Self-Assessment to identify any symptoms you might be experiencing;

Self-report if you test positive for COVID-19.

Read more about WSU public health efforts and the Count On Me campaign.

If you are are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or may have been exposed, please follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

WSU Students – Call the WSU Ask-A-Nurse Message Line at 507-457-2292 or email askanurse@winona.edu. Calls placed after hours will be answered the following business day.

WSU Employees – Contact your personal healthcare provider.

Read more about Health and Safety at WSU.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in our local community and state, please continue to strengthen your personal health protection:

Monitor your health for symptoms, and stay home if you’re sick;

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop;

Practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings of people;

Wash your hands often with soap and water; cover your cough and sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Frequently clean all commonly touched surfaces.

For more information WSU’s COVID-19 preparation and response efforts visit the WSU COVID-19 website.