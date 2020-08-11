WSU Hosts Community Meeting

Winona State University will host a community Zoom meeting on Fall Planning and COVID-19 Response from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The agenda will include a presentation by WSU leadership about plans for fall semester academics, health & safety, athletics, campus activities, and student life.

Over the summer, university officials have been hard at work ensuring a safe return to campus. Precautionary measures implemented for Fall Semester 2020 include:

Substantial use of alternate delivery modes including online, hybrid, and high-flex for 70% of fall semester courses.

Requiring face coverings for everyone inside any WSU facilities.

Scheduling start times for courses and labs to encourage safe movement through campus and limit density.

Adjustments throughout campus to accommodate physical distancing.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control, and state leaders.

Implementation of a COVID-19 Self-Assessment that all students, faculty and staff are required to use every day prior to coming to campus.

The Community Meeting will be held in Zoom webinar format, and registration is required. Follow registration instructions at https://wsu.mn/33L1iaH. Upon registration you will receive information on how to access the meeting.

Please register by Aug. 17. Registration is currently capped at 500 but will be expanded if needed. The Community Meeting also will be recorded and available on the WSU COVID-19 website at https://wsu.mn/COVID19. (Please allow several days for the recording to be processed and posted.)

Questions are requested in advance and may be submitted to covid19-info@winona.edu. Please specify that your question is for the Community Meeting.