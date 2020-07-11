Revised WSU Mask Guidelines

Winona State University has updated its previous guidance on the use of cloth face coverings/masks. Please note this guidance may be subject to change on short notice.

Effective Monday, July 13, all students, faculty and staff, and visitors (including contractors, service providers, vendors, and suppliers) are required to use a cloth face covering to cover both the nose and mouth at all times when on any Winona State University campus or property with the following exceptions:*

When outdoors, provided appropriate physical distancing can be observed.

When eating or drinking, provided appropriate physical distancing can be observed.

When in one’s assigned apartment or residence hall room.

When alone in an office, study area, or other private space where it is unlikely you will encounter others.

When alone in a motor vehicle or utility vehicle used for university business.

When an accommodation is necessary as indicated by a medical or similar subject matter expert and granted by express written permission of the University. To request an accommodation, please contact Access Services (students) or Human Resources (employees).

*Students and faculty in internship, clinical, and other experiential learning settings may have to take additional respiratory precautions based on the specific setting, practice, and host site guidelines and expectations.

This directive will remain in effect until further notice and applies to all University campuses and properties in both Winona and Rochester, including leased facilities, transit shelters and university shuttles. It may be subject to change on short notice. Any updates will be shared directly with students and employees as well as posted to the WSU COVID-19 webpage

All students, employees and visitors are expected to have a mask on their person any time they are on WSU property. Please note that WSU students and employees on the Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) campus are expected to follow WSU’s guidance on masks, which may differ from RCTC’s current standards. Face coverings are also strongly encouraged when conducting any university business regardless of location (e.g., off-site travel or training), and may be required by local ordinance, depending on the destination. (Both the City of Winona and the City of Rochester have recently implemented mask ordinances.)

One university-branded cloth face covering will be provided to each WSU student and employee. More information on mask distribution and availability on campus will be provided in the coming weeks. If a university group or department is interested in ordering additional WSU-branded masks, please work with University Marketing and Communications on trademark approval.

This face covering guidance has been established to maintain the health and safety of the WSU community, which may be at a higher risk for spread of COVID-19 due to the university setting, larger population, shared living environments, etc. Students and employees are expected to behave responsibly and with respect for themselves and for others. Any student, employee or visitor who fails to follow this guidance may be asked or directed to leave university property. However, please also recognize that, as noted above, some members of our community may be exempted from the parameters of this guidance. We ask that you practice patience and kindness as we work together to make our community safe, healthy and accommodating for all.

For more information visit the WSU COVID-19 website, which continues to be updated with the latest news, announcements and links about WSU’s response efforts.