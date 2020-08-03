WSU Postpones Homecoming Celebration

Winona State University has postponed its Fall 2020 Homecoming celebration until a date to be determined in spring 2021.

According to WSU President Scott R. Olson, the decision was made in response to the uncertainties around COVID-19, and out of an abundance of care and concern for the health and safety of the community.

“We understand this postponement represents a significant disappointment to a great many Warriors, near and far,” said Dr. Olson. “Each year, we look forward to welcoming our alumni and friends to campus, and to celebrating with our students, employees and the greater Winona community. However, we feel that by suspending this event and all associated activities, we are doing our part to reduce the spread of this virus and preserve the health and safety of our community.”

The postponement includes all alumni and alumnae reunion activities scheduled for Oct. 8-11, 2020, as well as the WSU Homecoming Parade, Warrior Waddle, Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet and Distinguished Alumni banquet. In addition, no Warrior Game Day Experience events will be held in fall 2020.

At this time, athletic events planned for the weekend of Oct. 9-11 will still take place as originally scheduled, and are not affected by the recent NSIC fall season delay. Any further updates regarding Warrior Athletics events will be announced on the Athletics website as they become available.

Winona State remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for students, faculty, staff, and members of the campus community.

For the latest updates on WSU’s pandemic planning and response, visit the WSU COVID-19 website.