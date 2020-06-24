Travel Update – June 24, 2020

Please read below for updated information on Winona State University travel guidelines as of June 24, 2020. We continue to monitor this public health situation, and as circumstances change and new information is available, we will keep you informed and post updates on the WSU COVID-19 website.

In-State Travel

WSU-sponsored in-state travel is currently allowed, provided appropriate physical distancing can be maintained.

Out-of-State and International Travel

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra has indefinitely suspended both domestic and international travel outside of Minnesota for purposes related to college, university, and Minnesota State system official business. This includes:

Any travel where college or university resources would be spent on travel or attendance;

Any travel where an employee would be on paid status during the event or session;

Any group travel using university funds, such as student clubs/organizations, athletic teams, and short-term faculty-led programs.

Faculty-Led Programs (Travel Study) and Semester Study Abroad

In order to assist our community in staying as safe and healthy as possible, all international and domestic WSU-sponsored study away programs are suspended until Spring Break 2021 (March 8-12). In addition to the Chancellor’s travel suspension, the U.S. State Department Level 4 Global Do Not Travel advisory remains in place. Even if these restrictions were lifted or modified, the realities of group travel, including the unlikelihood of physical distancing while in a group, make health and safety difficult to manage.

We will continue to monitor guidance and recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State, as well as travel industry and international education leaders, and will make a decision by Dec. 1, 2020 if it becomes necessary to postpone or cancel group travel planned for Spring Break 2021 and after. Should the Chancellor lift the travel restriction, and depending on entry requirements or restrictions of other countries, Spring semester study abroad may be possible in some cases. For more information, contact the Study Abroad office.