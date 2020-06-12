Winona State to Participate in Virtual Minnesota State Week

Winona State University will host various virtual visit opportunities and waive application fees during the week of June 22-26, 2020, as part of Virtual Minnesota State Week.

Throughout the week, prospective students are invited to connect with the WSU Admissions Office and others across campus to learn more about Winona State University and what it has to offer.

Events include daily presentations made by the offices of Admissions and Housing & Residence Life. In addition, Admissions will host an “Ask Me Anything (AMA)” Zoom Room Open House each day, which will include representatives from various offices across campus, such as various academic departments, Inclusion & Diversity, TRIO, Warrior Success Center, Study Abroad, and Financial Aid, among others. All events will take place via Zoom, with some requiring pre-registration.

The specific schedule is as follows:

Admissions/Housing Online Presentations

Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26; 10-11:00 a.m. and 2-3:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 26, 6-7:00 p.m.

Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) Zoom Room Open Houses

Monday, June 22 – Friday, June 26, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“WSU is very excited to connect virtually with prospective students during Minnesota State Week,” said Gale Lanning, Interim Director of Admissions. “Our goal for the week is to ensure students are presented with the information they need, no matter where they are in their college search journey.”

In addition to the planned events, all students wishing to apply for admission to the university for the Fall 2020 semester will be able to submit their application free of charge during the week. For younger students who are planning to apply to Winona State for 2021, a free application promo code will be provided upon attending one of the week’s events, which can be used once the 2021 application opens on August 17.

For more information on Winona State’s offerings during Virtual Minnesota State Week, to register for one of the week’s events, or to see what daily virtual visit options are available outside of Minnesota State Week, visit winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/visit. To submit an application to Winona State University, visit winona.edu/admissions/undergraduate/apply.