WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Winona State University congratulates its students who have been recognized as outstanding graduates in their program for the Spring 2020 class.

 

“In the midst of these trying and unprecedented times, Winona State University celebrates our students for their resilience and perseverance as a community of learners,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Congratulations, Warriors, for what you have achieved and what you will contribute, wherever you go.”

 

These outstanding seniors were nominated by their respective departments as academic, professional, and social leaders in their field. Upon graduation they were sent certificates of recognition signed by President Scott Olson as part of their ‘graduation box’ from Winona State University. A virtual celebration, held Friday, May 8, took place to celebrate all graduating students on their outstanding achievements.

 

Outstanding Students

College of Business  
Olivia Anger Business Administration
Bridget Doran Management Information Systems
Chloey Kellerman Finance
Madison Klosermann Human Resources Management
Janae Mann Marketing
Clarissa Musslewhite Economics
Mariah Northrop Accounting
College of Education  
Breeann Behne Early Childhood Education (Birth-3)
Courtney Bergum Physical Education (Teaching)
Molly Carlson Academic and Beahvioral Strategist
Theodore Cullen Special Education
Adrianna Gernes Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Natalie Mesker Elementary Education/K-6 Education
Carolyn Ruback Academic and Behavioral Strategist
Emily Schake Elementary Education (Teaching)
College of Liberal Arts  
Natalie Anderson I-Design
Rowan Brunelle Applied and Professional Writing
Katherine Carrol Psychology
Benjamin Ellgen Political Science
Dahlia Garofala English
Chad Herbst English
Renant Hubbard English
Lillian Kaplan Sociology: Criminal Justice
Meghan Knudsen Music (Teaching) & Music Performance
Danielle Langworthy Psychology
Julia Massmann Spanish
Veronica McCarthy Sociology: Criminal Justice
Madeline Peterson Film Studies
Mary Peterson Music: Business
Brooke Powell Mass Communication
Zachary Proehl History
Kelly Ries Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching)
Cambria Shepard Teaching English as a Second Language
Olivia Sylvander Public Administration
Carly Sylvester Communication Studies
Sarah Torelli Individualized Studies
Kaazua Vue Sociology
James Wellcome Legal Studies: Law and Society
Clare Wickenhauser Social Science/History
June-Suk Yang Global Studies
College of Nursing and Health Sciences  
Alyssa Allard Athletic Training
Paige Anderson Nursing
Elliebeth Baur Health Promotion – School Health
Jenna Dettmering Nursing
Aimee Holland Nursing
Ffyon Hund Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
Colin Hundt Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
Victoria Kmett Public Health
Eve Martinson-McQuaid Social Work
Amy Pasquale Healthcare Leadership and Administration
Alyssa Reynolds Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
Paulina Wojdyla Social Work
College Science and Engineering  
Aaron Audustine Statistics
Chloe Bieda Chemistry
Drew Brandenburg Biology
Emily Cianflone Biology
Leah Dechant Geoscience
Kevin Eischens Composite Materials Engineering
Bradley Erickson Data Science & Mathematics
Julia Fogarty Biology
Samantha Gardner Earth Science (Teaching)
Alison Henkemeyer Chemistry
Domenic Ogno Chemistry
Tess Oliverius Life Science (Teaching)
Autumn Rasmussen Physics
Breanna Tobako Medical Laboratory Science
Kaitlyn Trueblood Biology
Mikolaj Wieczorek Data Science
Andrew Williams Geoscience
Lauren Wood Chemistry
Jiawei Zhou Computer Science

 

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.

 

 

 

