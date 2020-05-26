WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Winona State University congratulates its students who have been recognized as outstanding graduates in their program for the Spring 2020 class.

“In the midst of these trying and unprecedented times, Winona State University celebrates our students for their resilience and perseverance as a community of learners,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Congratulations, Warriors, for what you have achieved and what you will contribute, wherever you go.”

These outstanding seniors were nominated by their respective departments as academic, professional, and social leaders in their field. Upon graduation they were sent certificates of recognition signed by President Scott Olson as part of their ‘graduation box’ from Winona State University. A virtual celebration, held Friday, May 8, took place to celebrate all graduating students on their outstanding achievements.

Outstanding Students

College of Business Olivia Anger Business Administration Bridget Doran Management Information Systems Chloey Kellerman Finance Madison Klosermann Human Resources Management Janae Mann Marketing Clarissa Musslewhite Economics Mariah Northrop Accounting College of Education Breeann Behne Early Childhood Education (Birth-3) Courtney Bergum Physical Education (Teaching) Molly Carlson Academic and Beahvioral Strategist Theodore Cullen Special Education Adrianna Gernes Elementary Education/K-6 Education Natalie Mesker Elementary Education/K-6 Education Carolyn Ruback Academic and Behavioral Strategist Emily Schake Elementary Education (Teaching) College of Liberal Arts Natalie Anderson I-Design Rowan Brunelle Applied and Professional Writing Katherine Carrol Psychology Benjamin Ellgen Political Science Dahlia Garofala English Chad Herbst English Renant Hubbard English Lillian Kaplan Sociology: Criminal Justice Meghan Knudsen Music (Teaching) & Music Performance Danielle Langworthy Psychology Julia Massmann Spanish Veronica McCarthy Sociology: Criminal Justice Madeline Peterson Film Studies Mary Peterson Music: Business Brooke Powell Mass Communication Zachary Proehl History Kelly Ries Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching) Cambria Shepard Teaching English as a Second Language Olivia Sylvander Public Administration Carly Sylvester Communication Studies Sarah Torelli Individualized Studies Kaazua Vue Sociology James Wellcome Legal Studies: Law and Society Clare Wickenhauser Social Science/History June-Suk Yang Global Studies College of Nursing and Health Sciences Alyssa Allard Athletic Training Paige Anderson Nursing Elliebeth Baur Health Promotion – School Health Jenna Dettmering Nursing Aimee Holland Nursing Ffyon Hund Exercise and Rehabilitative Science Colin Hundt Exercise and Rehabilitative Science Victoria Kmett Public Health Eve Martinson-McQuaid Social Work Amy Pasquale Healthcare Leadership and Administration Alyssa Reynolds Exercise and Rehabilitative Science Paulina Wojdyla Social Work College Science and Engineering Aaron Audustine Statistics Chloe Bieda Chemistry Drew Brandenburg Biology Emily Cianflone Biology Leah Dechant Geoscience Kevin Eischens Composite Materials Engineering Bradley Erickson Data Science & Mathematics Julia Fogarty Biology Samantha Gardner Earth Science (Teaching) Alison Henkemeyer Chemistry Domenic Ogno Chemistry Tess Oliverius Life Science (Teaching) Autumn Rasmussen Physics Breanna Tobako Medical Laboratory Science Kaitlyn Trueblood Biology Mikolaj Wieczorek Data Science Andrew Williams Geoscience Lauren Wood Chemistry Jiawei Zhou Computer Science

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.