WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Winona State University congratulates its students who have been recognized as outstanding graduates in their program for the Spring 2020 class.
“In the midst of these trying and unprecedented times, Winona State University celebrates our students for their resilience and perseverance as a community of learners,” said Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “Congratulations, Warriors, for what you have achieved and what you will contribute, wherever you go.”
These outstanding seniors were nominated by their respective departments as academic, professional, and social leaders in their field. Upon graduation they were sent certificates of recognition signed by President Scott Olson as part of their ‘graduation box’ from Winona State University. A virtual celebration, held Friday, May 8, took place to celebrate all graduating students on their outstanding achievements.
Outstanding Students
|College of Business
|Olivia Anger
|Business Administration
|Bridget Doran
|Management Information Systems
|Chloey Kellerman
|Finance
|Madison Klosermann
|Human Resources Management
|Janae Mann
|Marketing
|Clarissa Musslewhite
|Economics
|Mariah Northrop
|Accounting
|College of Education
|Breeann Behne
|Early Childhood Education (Birth-3)
|Courtney Bergum
|Physical Education (Teaching)
|Molly Carlson
|Academic and Beahvioral Strategist
|Theodore Cullen
|Special Education
|Adrianna Gernes
|Elementary Education/K-6 Education
|Natalie Mesker
|Elementary Education/K-6 Education
|Carolyn Ruback
|Academic and Behavioral Strategist
|Emily Schake
|Elementary Education (Teaching)
|College of Liberal Arts
|Natalie Anderson
|I-Design
|Rowan Brunelle
|Applied and Professional Writing
|Katherine Carrol
|Psychology
|Benjamin Ellgen
|Political Science
|Dahlia Garofala
|English
|Chad Herbst
|English
|Renant Hubbard
|English
|Lillian Kaplan
|Sociology: Criminal Justice
|Meghan Knudsen
|Music (Teaching) & Music Performance
|Danielle Langworthy
|Psychology
|Julia Massmann
|Spanish
|Veronica McCarthy
|Sociology: Criminal Justice
|Madeline Peterson
|Film Studies
|Mary Peterson
|Music: Business
|Brooke Powell
|Mass Communication
|Zachary Proehl
|History
|Kelly Ries
|Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching)
|Cambria Shepard
|Teaching English as a Second Language
|Olivia Sylvander
|Public Administration
|Carly Sylvester
|Communication Studies
|Sarah Torelli
|Individualized Studies
|Kaazua Vue
|Sociology
|James Wellcome
|Legal Studies: Law and Society
|Clare Wickenhauser
|Social Science/History
|June-Suk Yang
|Global Studies
|College of Nursing and Health Sciences
|Alyssa Allard
|Athletic Training
|Paige Anderson
|Nursing
|Elliebeth Baur
|Health Promotion – School Health
|Jenna Dettmering
|Nursing
|Aimee Holland
|Nursing
|Ffyon Hund
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
|Colin Hundt
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
|Victoria Kmett
|Public Health
|Eve Martinson-McQuaid
|Social Work
|Amy Pasquale
|Healthcare Leadership and Administration
|Alyssa Reynolds
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
|Paulina Wojdyla
|Social Work
|College Science and Engineering
|Aaron Audustine
|Statistics
|Chloe Bieda
|Chemistry
|Drew Brandenburg
|Biology
|Emily Cianflone
|Biology
|Leah Dechant
|Geoscience
|Kevin Eischens
|Composite Materials Engineering
|Bradley Erickson
|Data Science & Mathematics
|Julia Fogarty
|Biology
|Samantha Gardner
|Earth Science (Teaching)
|Alison Henkemeyer
|Chemistry
|Domenic Ogno
|Chemistry
|Tess Oliverius
|Life Science (Teaching)
|Autumn Rasmussen
|Physics
|Breanna Tobako
|Medical Laboratory Science
|Kaitlyn Trueblood
|Biology
|Mikolaj Wieczorek
|Data Science
|Andrew Williams
|Geoscience
|Lauren Wood
|Chemistry
|Jiawei Zhou
|Computer Science
For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.
