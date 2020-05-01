WSU Hosts Virtual Celebration for Class of 2020

Winona State University will honor more than 1,400 spring graduates in a first-of-its-kind virtual celebration at 6pm, May 8, 2020 on WSU’s Facebook page and WSU’s commencement website.

Graduates, the campus community, friends, and family are invited to join the Facebook watch party to hear speeches by President Scott Olson, Class of 2020 student speakers Nicole Ruhland and Patrick Broe, music by the Winona State band and choir, and to view a commemorative video created for and by the Class of 2020 students.

The virtual celebration video will remain available on WSU’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and commencement website. Also included on the commencement website will be a full listing of this spring’s graduates, including honors indications.

Additional opportunities to support and celebrate Class of 2020 graduates include a yearbook of “senior pictures” and quotes, a congratulations message board, and Facebook frames. All Spring 2020 graduates are also invited to walk, have their names called, and participate fully at the December 2020 Commencement ceremony.

WSU is proud of the resilience, professionalism, and success of this year’s graduates, who have risen above challenges in this time of uncertainty.

For more information and to participate, visit commencement.winona.edu.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with over 7,600 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.

Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 16 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 24 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.