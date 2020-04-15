WSU Appoints Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions

Winona State University announces the appointment of Gale Lanning ‘02 as the Interim Director of Undergraduate Admissions, effective April 15.

As interim director, Lanning will provide leadership to the University in the area of student recruitment and engagement strategies that will increase enrollment for both the Winona and Rochester campuses. She will work with the Admissions team to provide information to prospective freshman and transfer students, high school and community college counselors, parents of prospective students, as well as faculty and staff, and to engage with geographically diverse populations in Minnesota and contiguous states. Lanning steps into this position previously held by Brian Jicinsky.

Lanning has 14 years of direct experience, having most recently served as the Assistant Director of Admissions/Transfer Coordinator at Winona State University. Prior, she held the position of Director of Admissions/Student Services at Minnesota State College Southeast, along with multiple roles overseeing enrollment and retention efforts. Lanning’s accomplishments include the implementation of an early alert system, a comprehensive communication plan for recruitment, and data analysis/research to determine successful strategies in recruitment and retention.

Lanning earned her master’s degree in School Counseling from Winona State University, and bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Applied Social Relations/Criminal Justice from Eastern Connecticut State University.