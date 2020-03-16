Spring Break Extended to March 30

March 16, 2020

Good Morning,

As we continue to work on and respond to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, there are a number of updates I wanted to provide you with for further clarification.

• Spring break will be extended by a second additional week to allow faculty members more time to reformat their coursework to online learning. Classes will now resume Monday, March 30, 2020.

• We can confirm that when classes resume on March 30, there will be no face-to-face delivery. For circumstances such as clinicals, labs, etc. there will be more information coming to you from your academic departments or Deans as details are confirmed.

• We can also confirm that the suspension of all face-to-face learning will remain in effect through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

• If you are experiencing a housing hardship, you may remain in the residence halls during this time. Campus remains open and dining services are available. Please log in to your Housing & Dining Portal for more direction on housing and visit the Dining Services webpage for current hours.

• We understand that some have not experienced online learning, teaching or working before. We are working on three support sites: Keep Learning, Keep Teaching and Keep Working, to provide more guidance of what to expect. As these sites are finalized, we will send links for you to utilize as a resource moving forward.

We understand that this is a confusing situation and many questions remain. Information is changing rapidly, which impacts decisions daily. It is important that you continue to check your university email regularly, as we will continue to update you through that method, as well as on the COVID-19 website.

I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we move forward. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs