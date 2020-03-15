COVID-19 Information for Returning Travelers

March 15, 2020

To the WSU Community:

Please read carefully below for updated information on Winona State University’s COVID-19 response strategy. This is a rapidly changing situation, and as new information is presented, we will continue to keep you informed and update our WSU COVID-19 website.

As of March 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its Novel Coronavirus Travel Information. Most countries in Europe have now been designated along with China, Iran, and South Korea at Level 3 (Warning, Avoid Nonessential Travel) and the rest of the world, including the United States, has now been designated at Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) as a Global Outbreak Notice.

Effective immediately:

All travelers who have recently returned or are returning from a Level 3 country must self-isolate for 14 days after returning from travel and monitor their health. Review Level 3 guidance from CDC online. Tips for self-isolating are included under “If you have just returned from a COVID-19 country” on the WSU Health Services website.

Travelers returning from other countries or from domestic travel should monitor their health and self-isolate for 14 days after returning from travel. Review Level 2 guidance from the CDC online and refer to the tips for self-isolation linked above.

If you have traveled anywhere outside of Minnesota in the last two weeks and are self-isolating, please complete this Travel Form before returning campus. The data collected will help us be prepared and informed as we make future decisions for the health and safety of our university community. This information will be kept confidential but may be shared in aggregate form if deemed necessary.

If you plan on returning to work on campus, you must email your supervisor to inform them of any recent travels and potentially explore options as appropriate for an alternative work arrangement (i.e., staying home, teleworking or staggering work schedules).

If you are a faculty or staff member that needs to self-isolate or stay home to monitor your health after traveling, please notify your supervisor to explore options as appropriate for an alternative work arrangement (i.e., staying home or teleworking).

If you are a student, please stay home. All classes are scheduled to continue in alternative delivery modes through the end of spring semester. If you have extenuating circumstances (i.e. clinicals, labs) please refer to information from your academic department or Dean. If your situation requires additional consideration, contact the Office of the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Life at vp_emsl@winona.edu.

If you have questions regarding exposure as a result of travel, Minnesota Department of Health asks you to call 651-201-5414 or 877-676-5414 for guidance.

As a country, we are experiencing a critical public health and safety issue that requires urgent and disruptive action. The Minnesota Department of Health has a number of mitigating strategies to slow down the spread of COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution for your own health and well-being—as well as that of our family, friends and other you may come into contact with—we ask you to implement the following mitigation strategies:

Hygiene care cough and sneeze in elbow of arm

Practice social distancing of 6ft or more per person

Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or longer

Use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

Avoid large gatherings of 250+ people (MN State System 100+)

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

Stay home if unwell, fever, cough or difficulty breathing

Contact Student Health Services (WSU Ask-A-Nurse hotline 507 457-2292) or your healthcare provider if you are concerned about your health and/or have self-isolation questions

Self-isolate if traveling from a level 2 or 3 country

Telework or stagger work schedules as feasible

Continue to check the WSU COVID-19 website for updated information.