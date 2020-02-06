Winter Warrior Game Day Experience 2020

A special Winter Warrior Game Day Experience, celebrating the last women’s and men’s home basketball games of the season against Southwest Minnesota State University, will take place on Sat., Feb. 15 from 3-6 p.m. in the hallway adjacent to McCown Gym on the WSU campus. This fun community event is free and open to the public and includes local vendors, student group tables, contests, games, giveaways, and much more.

All members of the WSU and Winona communities are invited to be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before the games. This family-friendly event will include a Junior Warrior Zone with games and activities for children. The first 100 WSU students with ID will receive a free soft pretzel and dip.