WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Congratulations to Winona State University students who will be recognized as outstanding graduates at the Fall 2019 Evening of Distinction.

“Their accomplishments and their visions for the future remind us of the importance of the work we do as a community of learners.” shared Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, about the graduates.

The Fall 2019 Evening of Distinction ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the East Room of Kryzsko Commons. The event will recognize graduating members of the Class of 2019 that were selected by faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students.

Outstanding Students

College of Business Sede Ali Finance Brody Dunsmoor Management Information Systems Coltan Ebertowski Economics Johanna Frahm Business Administration Caitlyn Gissal Human Resources Management Katelyn Gladem Marketing Logan Graves Accounting College of Eduction Josie Ehlers Special Education Sidney Schott Physical Education (Teaching) Amber Jannicke Academic and Behavioral Strategist Irelynn Pronschinske Elementary Education (Teaching) Jacob Schlaefer Special Education Emily Solum Elementary Education/K-6 Education College of Liberal Arts Loralee Arbanas Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching) Madeline Bible Sociology Drew Borucki Sociology: Criminal Justice Rachel Donovan Individualized Studies Christianne Hill Public Administration Casey Elliott English Elizabeth Gorgas History Laura Krupke Spanish Dana Langworthy Art (Teaching) Matthew Liston Music (Teaching) Kasey McDonald Communication Studies Gracellia Menchaca Mass Communication Sayna Parsi Legal Studies Victoria Senica Social Science/History Abby Teply Psychology Hope Willenbrink Music Performance College of Nursing & Health Sciences Madison Booms Recreation, Tourism and Therapeutic Recreation Amy Kelly Health Promotion – School Health Grace Lehr Exercise and Rehabilitative Science Laura O’Connor Healthcare Leadership and Administration Allison Nickel Exercise and Rehabilitative Science Spencer Pratt Nursing Lizette Salazar Social Work College of Science & Engineering Kyle Aure Computer Science Dominic Fallico Mathematics: Secondary Teaching John Henke Biology Jared Holm Biology Mallorie Lynn Biology Shannon Moua Biology Conager Mrozek Mathematics Jack Williams Computer Science

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.