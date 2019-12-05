WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Congratulations to Winona State University students who will be recognized as outstanding graduates at the Fall 2019 Evening of Distinction.
“Their accomplishments and their visions for the future remind us of the importance of the work we do as a community of learners.” shared Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, about the graduates.
The Fall 2019 Evening of Distinction ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the East Room of Kryzsko Commons. The event will recognize graduating members of the Class of 2019 that were selected by faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students.
Outstanding Students
|
College of Business
|Sede Ali
|Finance
|Brody Dunsmoor
|Management Information Systems
|Coltan Ebertowski
|Economics
|Johanna Frahm
|Business Administration
|Caitlyn Gissal
|Human Resources Management
|Katelyn Gladem
|Marketing
|Logan Graves
|Accounting
|
College of Eduction
|Josie Ehlers
|Special Education
|Sidney Schott
|Physical Education (Teaching)
|Amber Jannicke
|Academic and Behavioral Strategist
|Irelynn Pronschinske
|Elementary Education (Teaching)
|Jacob Schlaefer
|Special Education
|Emily Solum
|Elementary Education/K-6 Education
|
College of Liberal Arts
|Loralee Arbanas
|Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching)
|Madeline Bible
|Sociology
|Drew Borucki
|Sociology: Criminal Justice
|Rachel Donovan
|Individualized Studies
|Christianne Hill
|Public Administration
|Casey Elliott
|English
|Elizabeth Gorgas
|History
|Laura Krupke
|Spanish
|Dana Langworthy
|Art (Teaching)
|Matthew Liston
|Music (Teaching)
|Kasey McDonald
|Communication Studies
|Gracellia Menchaca
|Mass Communication
|Sayna Parsi
|Legal Studies
|Victoria Senica
|Social Science/History
|Abby Teply
|Psychology
|Hope Willenbrink
|Music Performance
|
College of Nursing & Health Sciences
|Madison Booms
|Recreation, Tourism and Therapeutic Recreation
|Amy Kelly
|Health Promotion – School Health
|Grace Lehr
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
|Laura O’Connor
|Healthcare Leadership and Administration
|Allison Nickel
|Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
|Spencer Pratt
|Nursing
|Lizette Salazar
|Social Work
|
College of Science & Engineering
|Kyle Aure
|Computer Science
|Dominic Fallico
|Mathematics: Secondary Teaching
|John Henke
|Biology
|Jared Holm
|Biology
|Mallorie Lynn
|Biology
|Shannon Moua
|Biology
|Conager Mrozek
|Mathematics
|Jack Williams
|Computer Science
For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.
