WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Evening of Distinction

Congratulations to Winona State University students who will be recognized as outstanding graduates at the Fall 2019 Evening of Distinction.

“Their accomplishments and their visions for the future remind us of the importance of the work we do as a community of learners.” shared Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, about the graduates.

The Fall 2019 Evening of Distinction ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the East Room of Kryzsko Commons. The event will recognize graduating members of the Class of 2019 that were selected by faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students.

 

Outstanding Students

College of Business
Sede Ali Finance
Brody Dunsmoor Management Information Systems
Coltan Ebertowski Economics
Johanna Frahm Business Administration
Caitlyn Gissal Human Resources Management
Katelyn Gladem Marketing
Logan Graves Accounting

College of Eduction
Josie Ehlers Special Education
Sidney Schott Physical Education (Teaching)
Amber Jannicke Academic and Behavioral Strategist
Irelynn Pronschinske Elementary Education (Teaching)
Jacob Schlaefer Special Education
Emily Solum Elementary Education/K-6 Education

College of Liberal Arts
Loralee Arbanas Communication Arts and Literature (Teaching)
Madeline Bible Sociology
Drew Borucki Sociology: Criminal Justice
Rachel Donovan Individualized Studies
Christianne Hill Public Administration
Casey Elliott English
Elizabeth Gorgas History
Laura Krupke Spanish
Dana Langworthy Art (Teaching)
Matthew Liston Music (Teaching)
Kasey McDonald Communication Studies
Gracellia Menchaca Mass Communication
Sayna Parsi Legal Studies
Victoria Senica Social Science/History
Abby Teply Psychology
Hope Willenbrink Music Performance

College of Nursing & Health Sciences
Madison Booms Recreation, Tourism and Therapeutic Recreation
Amy Kelly Health Promotion – School Health
Grace Lehr Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
Laura O’Connor Healthcare Leadership and Administration
Allison Nickel Exercise and Rehabilitative Science
Spencer Pratt Nursing
Lizette Salazar Social Work

College of Science & Engineering
Kyle Aure Computer Science
Dominic Fallico Mathematics: Secondary Teaching
John Henke Biology
Jared Holm Biology
Mallorie Lynn Biology
Shannon Moua Biology
Conager Mrozek Mathematics
Jack Williams Computer Science

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.

