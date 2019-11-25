WSU Ranked in 25 Best Bachelor’s in Paralegal Degree Programs

Winona State University has been ranked in the 25 Best Bachelor’s in Paralegal Degree Programs in 2020. The university’s four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Legal Studies prepares students for careers working in banks, government, insurance agencies, and law firms, and is approved by the American Bar Association.

The program has been available at WSU since 1973 and has provided the legal community with outstanding paralegals, law students, and future law practitioners. The program also allows its students to complete their internship right here in Winona. Additionally, a partnership with Mitchell Hamline, in St. Paul, provides students with a 3+3 degree option. This allows students to complete three years at WSU, and upon successful admission into the Mitchell Hamline Law School, the student can use their first year of law classes to fulfill their remaining credits here at WSU and allow successful students to receive a BS from WSU and a JD from Mitchell Hamline in six years instead of seven.

Dr. Gregory Richard, associate professor and director of WSU’s legal studies program, says, “Our recent ranking demonstrates the great work we do for our legal community and beyond, helping gain the recognition our students deserve.”

To learn more about the ranking of Winona’s Legal Studies program visit bachelorsdegreecenter.org; to read more about WSU’s Legal Studies program, visit the department’s website.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with over 7,600 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.

Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 16 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 24 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.