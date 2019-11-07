WSU In The News: Alumni Donates Campus Letters

Alumni Bill Koutsky ‘75 has generously donated the large “WSU” letters now located on campus near the gazebo, as a gift to Winona State University. Koutsky wanted Winona State to have a photo-op destination where people could take pictures and share across social media.

Koutsky also worked in the WSU facilities department for 12 years before retiring in 2013. Koutsky continues to serve the WSU community through his involvement with various clubs and organizations, as well as being an honorary member of the WSU Dance Society for his on-going support through scholarships for the WSU theater, music and dance programs.

Debra Block, WSU director of development said, “He bleeds purple. If you have a conversation with Bill, you will end up talking about how wonderful WSU is… he is a Warrior through and through.”

In 2015 Koutsky was honored with Winona State’s Distinguished Service Award as part of the Homecoming celebration.

To learn more about Koutsky’s contribution to WSU, read more here: Alumni Donates New Campus Letters