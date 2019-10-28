WSU Alum Receives Upper Midwest Regional Emmy® Award

Winona State University alum Tommy Platek ‘13 received the Upper Midwest Regional Emmy® Award in the Photographer: News category, for his videography work at Town Square Television in the Twin Cities.

Platek’s award entry included samples of his videography work on the local News Magazine Insight 7. Other nominees included news photographers from KARE-TV, KMSP-TV, and KSFY-TV. In his acceptance speech, Platek thanked Town Square Television for providing him the opportunity to apply his creative skills in telling the compelling stories of the local community, and applauded community television for its important place in the media spectrum. “I was so honored and thankful to receive this award,” Platek said. “Being recognized among the talent in this market shows the relevance and effectiveness that community media can have in our community.”

Insight 7 Producer Dennis Rafftery lauded Platek’s achievement, who wins the award at the age of 29, describing the award as a “lifetime goal” for news photographers.

Platek, along with Reporter Adam Carter, was also nominated for two other stories from Insight 7, “Cops at the Castle” in the Light Feature News Report category, and “Smiley Sandy” in the Arts & Entertainment: News Single Story/Series category.

The Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership organization dedicated to excellence in video and television. It includes more than 600 members across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Western Wisconsin. The 20th Annual Regional Emmy® Awards were presented at a ceremony at the Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake, MN, on October 5, 2019.

