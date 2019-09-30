President Olson DJs for KQAL

Winona State University President Scott Olson will serve as a guest DJ for KQAL 89.5 FM from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 8. Listen online at www.kqal.org

Olson joins the team at KQAL each semester to host his official program, “Working on a Dream.” Olson was appointed the 15th president of Winona State in May of 2012. He is an Emmy Award Winner and has a background in communication studies.

KQAL is the only full service, independent radio station in Winona and has been serving the area since 1975. KQAL is operated by the Mass Communication Department at WSU and is staffed primarily by student volunteers. It has a dual mission: to provide career training for students interested in radio broadcasting as well as to provide the residents of southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with quality educational and entertaining programming.

For more information, call the WSU Communications Office at 507-457-5024.