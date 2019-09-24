WSU Receives Minnesota College Ballot Bowl Award

For the second time in a row, Winona State University was the winner of the Minnesota College Ballot Bowl award for registering the most students as voters among all Minnesota State universities. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited campus on September 11, 2019 to present the 2018 award, which also named WSU as a “Voter Friendly Campus,” to WSU President Scott Olson and Student Senate President Ben Ellgen.

The Minnesota College Ballot Bowl is a statewide collegiate voter registration competition held every two years, during which campuses exert a concerted effort to register the most students to vote as compared to other institutions across the state.

For the 2018 election cycle, WSU registered 1,056 students, or 16.3 percent of its student body, coming in first-place in its category and securing its status as a voter-friendly campus through 2020.

Kara Lindaman, WSU professor of political science and public administration, said, “Winona State had the highest number of student voter registrations, and the highest percentage of eligible students registered, of any Minnesota State four-year institution!”

You can read more about the Ballot Bowl Award at the Winona Post and the Winona Daily News.