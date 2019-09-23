Winona State University Miller Brothers School of Engineering Open House

Save the date! Winona State University will hosting the Miller Brother’s School of Engineering Open House on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Join us to for an introduction to Composite Materials Engineering which is apart of the College of Science and Engineering-Engineering Program offered here at WSU! The day will begin with an overview to the program, an introduction by Admissions, student presentations, and will close with a facility demonstrations plus an optional tour of campus and residence halls.

Stark Hall Miller Auditorium 103

Engineering Program 1:30 – 2:00 pm Welcome and Overview 2:00 – 2:15 pm WSU Admission Procedure 2:15 – 2:45 pm Presentations by CME Graduate and Student 2:45 – 3:45 pm Tour of Facilities and Demonstrations Optional Campus Exploration 10:00 am – 12:30 pm* *The Admission’s Office will offer guided tours of the campus and residence halls- Kryzsko Commons, East Room Please RSVP to one or both events here! Driving directions, maps, and lodging can be found at our website. You may park at any University lot near stark hall—no permit needed.