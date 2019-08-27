WSU Holds Grand Opening for Education Village Sept. 5

Winona State University will hold a Grand Opening for Education Village Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Atrium of Dr. Donna J. Helble Hall, 108 E Sanborn St.

A formal program will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature comments from WSU President Scott R. Olson; MN Representative Gene Pelowski; MN Senator Jeremy Miller; WSU College of Education Dean Daniel Kirk; former College of Education Dean Tarrell Portman; and faculty and student representatives.

A ribbon cutting with the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will be held immediately following the program, along with guided tours of Education Village.

This event is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be served.

Education Village was a multi-year project that renovated three historic education buildings–Cathedral School, Wabasha Recreation Center, and Dr. Donna J. Helble Hall–to construct state-of-the-art learning and teaching spaces. Each building is equipped with the modern technologies and resources necessary for the preparation of tomorrow’s teachers, counselors, coaches, and educational leaders.

Education Village will serve students and faculty in STEM, communications, health, art, music, social studies, language, international education, physical education, and special education programs, and will benefit more than 2,000 WSU students in education-related fields each year.

The Minnesota Legislature approved $5.9 million in funding for Education Village during the 2013-14 legislative session and $25.3 million in funding in 2017, for a total estimated project cost of $31.2 million.

For more information, visit the Education Village webpage.