WSU In the News: Juan Rojas-Cabrera

For Juan Rojas-Cabrera ’19, the most important thing WSU taught me was the importance of giving back to your community.

“The activities and clinical experiences that WSU incorporated into my academic curriculum truly gave me insight into how impactful community service is,” said Rojas-Cabrera. “Doing things such as assisting with community clinics like Bridges Health or running events sponsored by student clubs, they all had a positive impact on the community by allowing us to engage, educate and empower those around us. I think it’s through these opportunities that WSU truly makes a community of learners that seeks to improve our world in their own unique ways.”

Rojas-Cabrera received his bachelor’s degree in Nursing in May and will be joining the Neural Engineering Laboratory through Mayo Clinic’s Department of Neurosurgery under a graduate research program.

Read more in the Winona Daily News article: ‘I don’t want any limitations’: Former Above and Beyond recipient graduates from Winona State, sets sights on medical school