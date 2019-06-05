WSU In the News – From Student to CEO

David Moonen ’19 started part time at Merrimack Canoe Company after his sophomore year at WSU and quickly worked his way up to be named CEO in January 2019—four months before he received his bachelor’s degree in Commercial Recreation.
Read more about his journey in “From Student to CEO” in the Winona Post.
