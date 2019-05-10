The Winona State University Department of Nursing has been providing high-quality nursing education in southeast Minnesota for more than 50 years, and they have the statistics to prove just how high that quality is.
Today’s WSU nursing graduates have a 97.92 percent first-time pass rate for the NCLEX, and the job placement rate for WSU nursing graduates is approximately 96 percent for the last reporter data set (2014-15).
Nursing graduates Hannah Ringler ’19, Mikayla Eischen ’19 and Alexandria Van Gilder ’19 spoke with Rochester Post-Bulletin reporter Matt Stolle about their experience finding a job as they approached their May 2019 graduation.
Read more in “Employers wait impatiently for new nurses“
Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)
- WSU in the News – Nursing Grads Find Jobs With Ease - May 10, 2019
- WSU in the News – Card Receives Hometown Hero Award - May 10, 2019
- WSU Announces Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs - May 8, 2019
Recent Comments