WSU in the News – Card Receives Hometown Hero Award

May 10, 2019

Tayla CardWinona State University Elementary Education major and Warriors women’s tennis player Tayla Card, from Hutchinson, Minn., was recently honored with the Warrior Athletics “Hometown Hero Award,” in recognition of her volunteer service during the last year.

Read more in the Hutchinson Leader article: “Winona State honors Card for volunteer work

