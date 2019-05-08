WSU Announces Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Winona State University announces the appointment of Dr. Edward “Ted” Reilly as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

“As Interim Provost, Dr. Reilly will bring the smoothest continuity and easiest transition to the role,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson.

Prior to this appointment, Reilly served in the role of Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Interim Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs, Acting Dean of the College of Education, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs – Rochester, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, and Associate Professor and Chair in Communication Studies at WSU. During his tenure, he has also been involved in a wide range of committees and activities.

Reilly received his Ph.D. in Speech Communication from Louisiana State University. He began his employment with Winona State University in 1997.

During Reilly’s appointment as Interim Provost, the university will launch a search for a new permanent Provost to replace Dr. Patricia Rogers, who was appointed this spring by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees as the new President of Lake Superior College in Duluth.

For more information, call the University Communications Office at 507-457-5024.