WSU Recognizes Outstanding Students

Winona State University will host the Spring 2019 Evening of Distinction ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the East Room of Kryzsko Commons.

The event will recognize graduating members of the Class of 2019 that were selected by faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students. The full list of distinguished students is available online.

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest, Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.