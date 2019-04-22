WSU Hosts Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremonies

More than 1,000 students will participate in the Winona State University Spring 2019 Commencement ceremonies Friday, May 10, in McCown Gymnasium in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.
The 9 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Business and the College of Science & Engineering. The 4 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts.
Doors open one hour prior to each ceremony. Please note this is a ticketed event, and all guests must have a ticket to attend.
Alternate viewing locations will be hosted on campus in the Robert A. DuFresne Performing Arts Center in the Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre and the Recital Hall.
A live stream of the ceremonies will be available online at https://www.winona.edu/graduation/live-stream.asp.
